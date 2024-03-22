WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

FAMILY FUN
Easter is almost here and every child’s favorite bunny will be making appearances this weekend. Balanced Nutrition San Marcos will be hosting a Spring Festival. This is a family friendly fun event occurring from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Make sure the kiddos are dressed in their cutest pastel duds because the Easter Bunny will be there to take photos, which will be free and emailed within a few days after the event. Parking will be available at Bonham Elementary. There will be vendors, music, games and crafts for the little ones. This afternoon starting at 5:30 p.m. Crockett Elementary, located at 1300 Girard Ave, will be having Camp Crockett 2024. This is a family field day event with the usual “summer camp” games like tug-of-war, three legged races, kayak carry races and crafts. You can pre-register at this link: forms.gle/1XgLqrTMn16wLHqk8. It’s $5 per person or $20 for families or groups of four or more. There will be food available for purchase.
THE HUNTS BEGIN
You can really tell that spring is here in Central Texas. The blue bonnets are out in full force, the weather is as erratic as a novice tuber going over Rio Vista Falls and there is a fun event planned in every corner of the county.
Here in San Marcos, it is hard to beat the 3rd annual Heritage Association of San Marcos Easter Egg Hunt at Veramendi Plaza Park. Beyond the awesome egg hunt, which comes along with a chance for real prizes for kids like bicycles or fishing poles, I also love the opportunity for our community to get acquainted with a bit of its history. While most people know the beautiful gazebo or have eaten lunch at the Charles S. Cock House during a Cottage Kitchen, but many don’t know the Merriman Cabin, which was built in 1846 for Dr. Eli Merriman, who was one of the founders of the city and the first physician in San Marcos. It was moved from its original location close to the Square, where the Goodyear Tire is located, in 1960 to Aquarena Springs. It was moved to its current location for preservation by the Heritage Association in 2001. The Easter Egg Hunt is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ECLIPSE PREPARATION
On Saturday, my husband and I are planning to drive out into the Hill Country to scope out country road locations along the path of totality for the total eclipse on April 8. Following the advice of astrophysicist Torvald Hessel, we are planning ahead for the experience, and while we’re at it, we intend to stop for a burger and fries from Savage’s at The Junction, right before we split off to FM32 in search of the ideal eclipse viewing spot.
Downtown San Marcos offers several fun things to do on Sunday, including a Spring Market at Railyard Bar & Grill. The market will feature local vendors and table games in a pet- and family-friendly space. This market will run from noon to 5 p.m. And while you’re downtown, might as well mosey on over to A Brunch of Drag at The Davenport, where local Queen Eileen Dover and friends will be celebrating National Cocktail Day with seasonal cocktails/ mocktails and $15 mimosa carafes. Don’t forget to reverse your table via Davenport’s Facebook page; on drag show days, the patio area fills up quick.