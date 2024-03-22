WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

THE HUNTS BEGIN

You can really tell that spring is here in Central Texas. The blue bonnets are out in full force, the weather is as erratic as a novice tuber going over Rio Vista Falls and there is a fun event planned in every corner of the county.

Here in San Marcos, it is hard to beat the 3rd annual Heritage Association of San Marcos Easter Egg Hunt at Veramendi Plaza Park. Beyond the awesome egg hunt, which comes along with a chance for real prizes for kids like bicycles or fishing poles, I also love the opportunity for our community to get acquainted with a bit of its history. While most people know the beautiful gazebo or have eaten lunch at the Charles S. Cock House during a Cottage Kitchen, but many don’t know the Merriman Cabin, which was built in 1846 for Dr. Eli Merriman, who was one of the founders of the city and the first physician in San Marcos. It was moved from its original location close to the Square, where the Goodyear Tire is located, in 1960 to Aquarena Springs. It was moved to its current location for preservation by the Heritage Association in 2001. The Easter Egg Hunt is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.