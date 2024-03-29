WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

OTHER THAN EGGS

The amount of candy that is going to be eaten this weekend in Hays County is astounding. I was able to count 19 Easter egg hunts this weekend, and I’m sure that is underselling it.

While my wife, 6 year old, 4 year old and I will spend most of the weekend traversing as many as we can manage, I thought it might be nice to try and talk about a few events that focused on things other than eggs. Easier said than done.

The Mermaid Society of SMTX will be at the Dive Shop San Marcos as they are celebrating their 9th birthday here in the Mermaid Capital of Texas. Cupcakes will be on hand and the Dive Shop is offering discounts on Mermaid classes. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There is also a free kids cycling clinic by Violet Crown Cycling, The LeadOut Foundation and the city of Kyle. There is 1000 feet of grassy parkland closed off for 5 to 15 year olds to ride their bikes as well as open track time with experienced cyclists available to help teach. It is Kids on Bikes in Parks and runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday on Abundance Lane. in Kyle.

If you’re looking for something later at night, Savages Hill Country Bar & Grill is having Karaoke Night starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at The Junction between San Marcos and Wimberley.