WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

EGGS ON EGGS ON EGGS
Dawn your most respectable pastel shirt and get ready to celebrate Jesus' rise from the dead, or the annual coming of the Bunny that hides candy eggs if Christianity is not your thing, because this weekend is Easter. And there are plenty of events for the kiddos and the whole family to enjoy. Today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra presents the 4th annual Hays County Easter Egg Hunt on the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn, and according to the facebook page it’s BYOB — Bring Your Own Basket. Were you thinking I meant something else? If so, don’t worry … its a short walk to a beer because you’ll be right on the square. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday there will be an Easter Egg Drop (that is dropped by a helicopter) at the Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3414, located at 1701 Hunter Rd. There will also be hotdogs and drinks. And if your kids are not yet in a sugar coma, then I’ve got one more for you on Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be Murphy’s Egg Hunt Extravaganza at Roughhouse Brewing. Hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. Happy Hunting!
OTHER THAN EGGS
The amount of candy that is going to be eaten this weekend in Hays County is astounding. I was able to count 19 Easter egg hunts this weekend, and I’m sure that is underselling it.
While my wife, 6 year old, 4 year old and I will spend most of the weekend traversing as many as we can manage, I thought it might be nice to try and talk about a few events that focused on things other than eggs. Easier said than done.
The Mermaid Society of SMTX will be at the Dive Shop San Marcos as they are celebrating their 9th birthday here in the Mermaid Capital of Texas. Cupcakes will be on hand and the Dive Shop is offering discounts on Mermaid classes. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
There is also a free kids cycling clinic by Violet Crown Cycling, The LeadOut Foundation and the city of Kyle. There is 1000 feet of grassy parkland closed off for 5 to 15 year olds to ride their bikes as well as open track time with experienced cyclists available to help teach. It is Kids on Bikes in Parks and runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday on Abundance Lane. in Kyle.
If you’re looking for something later at night, Savages Hill Country Bar & Grill is having Karaoke Night starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at The Junction between San Marcos and Wimberley.
A WONDER WORLD SALE
Spring brings so many good things to San Marcos, from wildflowers to the return of hummingbirds. One of my family’s favorite pastimes also returns in the spring: Yard sales, garage sales, estate sales and flea markets. Once or twice every month starting in March, our family wakes up before dawn, brews several thermos-fulls of coffee and strikes out to go garage sale-ing with the Daily Record classifieds as our guide. We have scored some great deals on all kinds of interesting items, from vintage clothing (a gorgeous a-line gold silk dress that looks like it was tailor-made specifically for me for only $5) to books, furniture, toys and jewelry. On Sunday, we are going to check out the weekly flea market at Wonder World Cave. Located in the Wonder World parking lot at 1000 Prospect Street, this flea market runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by! You never know what you might find.