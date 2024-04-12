WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

PLANTS AND DANCE

If you missed the city of San Marcos’ Native Plant Sale and Sustainability Fair last weekend, there will be another chance to buy native plants at the Discovery Center, located at 430 Riverside Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Plants are priced by pot size: four inch pots are $3, one gallon pots are $8 and five gallon pots are $26. You don’t want to miss out because prices like these are literally unheard of, and it’s the perfect time to plant them in your yard; they tend to root and thrive better when planted in the springtime. Last weekend, I got a five gallon pot with a Mountain Laurel, which I cannot wait to watch develop into a beautiful tree. I also planted some Sage Red Salvia that smells so lovely. If you feel like getting your groove on, the local favorite one man band and winner of three different awards at the San Marcos Music Awards, Henry Invisible, will be playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tantra. He will be playing there every Saturday this April as a matter of fact. If you haven’t seen Henry Invisible live, you definitely need to. He’s lively and fun and has a keen sense of how to make your body move!