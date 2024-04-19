WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

TAKE PRIDE

This weekend, y’all means all with OUTLaw Pride Fest bringing its fabulous second rodeo to San Marcos. Festivities kick off (yeehaw) on Friday at Middleton Brewing with Montana Sands playing from 5 to 7 p.m. From there, mosey over to Tantra where the Rock Bottom String Band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Grab a drink at the Root Cellar with Julie Bouchard while waiting for the late night main event: KAIROS, a drag show hosted by San Marcos’ own Malibu Imported, starts at 10:30 p.m. at the Porch.

Festivities continue Saturday with Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund’s 14th Birthday Bash at Roughhouse Brewing from 1 to 5 p.m. The annual BPSF fundraiser will feature live music with Los Gatos 512, as well as a silent auction with all proceeds going to help emergent LGBTQ+ adults in the San Marcos area.

On Sunday, the Davenport will host a Country Drag Brunch plus a vendor market with vintage clothing and plants. OUTLaw Pride will wrap up Sunday night at Zelick’s with a songwriter showcase and after party. It’s going to be a fun, wild ride all weekend long.