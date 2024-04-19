WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

CONNECTING WITH NATURE
Saturday is Earth Day, and the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will be hosting an event at Spring Lake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the 11th annual Earth Day San Marcos Festival, and they’re doing it big.There will be music facilitated by Chief and The Doomsday Device. He did the music for the Native Plant Sale, and his selections were amazing. He had me cruising through the Discovery Center with my wagon bopping my head while I picked up plants. But back to Earth Day, this is a family friendly event that is a chance to celebrate the local natural resources and connect with nature. You might also be connecting with some raindrops if you forget your umbrella as there is a 35% chance of rain for that day. Tiny Tails Small Animal Encounters will be on site. There will be a community clothing swap as well as food vendors. There will be free glass bottom boat tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a philosophy dialogue series from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A little birdie told me there will also be chances to do mindfulness activities around the lake to connect with Mother Earth. Happy 4/20 to my local San Martians.
TAKE PRIDE
This weekend, y’all means all with OUTLaw Pride Fest bringing its fabulous second rodeo to San Marcos. Festivities kick off (yeehaw) on Friday at Middleton Brewing with Montana Sands playing from 5 to 7 p.m. From there, mosey over to Tantra where the Rock Bottom String Band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Grab a drink at the Root Cellar with Julie Bouchard while waiting for the late night main event: KAIROS, a drag show hosted by San Marcos’ own Malibu Imported, starts at 10:30 p.m. at the Porch.
Festivities continue Saturday with Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund’s 14th Birthday Bash at Roughhouse Brewing from 1 to 5 p.m. The annual BPSF fundraiser will feature live music with Los Gatos 512, as well as a silent auction with all proceeds going to help emergent LGBTQ+ adults in the San Marcos area.
On Sunday, the Davenport will host a Country Drag Brunch plus a vendor market with vintage clothing and plants. OUTLaw Pride will wrap up Sunday night at Zelick’s with a songwriter showcase and after party. It’s going to be a fun, wild ride all weekend long.