WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

ART SQUARED
It is hard to choose where to go in San Marcos as there are so many events on tap, including the Texas Water Safari. But the artist in me would cry or sigh if I did not get to the Art Squared Arts Market presented by the San Marcos Art League on Saturday, June 10. This is a juried arts and fine crafts market for some of our most talented area artists. Time to go is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. so no excuses. But if you cannot go this weekend, there are markets planned throughout the summer. Head to the Price Center at 222 W. San Antonio St.
FLOAT THOSE CARES AWAY
It’s the beginning of summer, and I would not be a true river rat if I didn’t recommend a float as the thing to do this weekend. My favorite float, when I’m not in a hurry, is the Texas State Tubes float on the San Marcos River that starts in Martindale. You park your car at the beginning of the float. It’s $28 if you need to rent a tube as well, which no self-respecting San Martian should need to do. It's $17 if you have your own tube, kids under 16 float free, cooler rental is $10 and cooler tube rental is $12. The shuttle will bring you back to your car at the end. This part of the river is a truly magnificent place, and in my younger days, was quite a wild time. Nothing beats the cool water on your bum, the warm sun on your face and a cold beer in your hand while you banter with friends and float all your cares away. Please, for the love of all things holy, do not forget your sunscreen–this float is not a short one. After this two to four hour float, depending on the strength of the current, one can become quite ravenous. I recommend going to the square afterwards and ordering a pizza at Valentino's to share with your pals.
IT'S ALL FOR THE BIRDS
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can catch me peeping things with wings at the Migratory Bird Day Festival. This yearly celebration features bird walks, music, games, activities and a bird obstacle course, all in the spirit of learning about the spectacular journeys some birds take each year. The festival will take place at the San Marcos Discovery Center located at 430 Riverside Dr. One of San Marcos’ hidden gems, the Discovery Center has themed gardens and lush nature trails in William and Eleanor Crook Park. The Migratory Bird Day Festival is part of a global effort to protect migratory bird species. This year’s theme is “Water: Sustaining Bird Life.” In keeping with that theme, after learning about birds, my husband and I will take our kayaks to Rio Vista Dam in order to better observe them along the riverbanks. Afterward, we will probably get lunch at Wow-wee’s Cafe, home of the XL Burrito, which is my husband’s current favorite.