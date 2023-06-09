WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

FLOAT THOSE CARES AWAY

It’s the beginning of summer, and I would not be a true river rat if I didn’t recommend a float as the thing to do this weekend. My favorite float, when I’m not in a hurry, is the Texas State Tubes float on the San Marcos River that starts in Martindale. You park your car at the beginning of the float. It’s $28 if you need to rent a tube as well, which no self-respecting San Martian should need to do. It's $17 if you have your own tube, kids under 16 float free, cooler rental is $10 and cooler tube rental is $12. The shuttle will bring you back to your car at the end. This part of the river is a truly magnificent place, and in my younger days, was quite a wild time. Nothing beats the cool water on your bum, the warm sun on your face and a cold beer in your hand while you banter with friends and float all your cares away. Please, for the love of all things holy, do not forget your sunscreen–this float is not a short one. After this two to four hour float, depending on the strength of the current, one can become quite ravenous. I recommend going to the square afterwards and ordering a pizza at Valentino's to share with your pals.