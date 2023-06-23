WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

GOING BATTY
As this is a birthday weekend for me, I think I could not make better use of some of the weekend than to advocate for folks to participate in today's Bat Walk, sponsored by the San Marcos Discovery Center. This is a region known for its bat populations–from Austin on down, and the more we understand how they contribute to a sounder environment, all the good. The Bat Walk starts at 8:15 p.m. and goes until approximately 10:15 p.m. You must be registered to attend but the event is free and family-friendly. Experts will use bat detectors to ascertain what species are present in this community and will go into more depth about the contributions these creatures provide in terms of the ecological framework of the city and county. The walk is open to those ages 5 and older and you must be able to walk and hike at least a mile at a reasonable, slow to moderate pace. To register, visit the ACTIVE net website. And don't worry if you cannot make this event as there are more bat walks scheduled this summer, with the next set for Friday, July 28, from 8 to 10 p.m.
SET TO SNORKEL
Want to see what is underneath the surface of San Marcos’ beautiful Spring Lake? For $45, $35 for Texas State students and military, The Meadows Center at 211 San Marcos Springs Drive, will be hosting a guided snorkel tour on Saturday. Springs Lake, as the name suggests, is spring-fed and remains a perfect 72 degrees year round–providing a bit of respite from this earlier than usual heat-wave tormenting the community. According to visitsmtx.com, the lake is home to seven endangered species. If you’re lucky you could see them all, and since it is the home of the original Mermaid Show, you may also see one of these mythical creatures and perhaps Ralph the pig, too! There will be information provided regarding the history and habitat of Spring Lake, and you will also visit Diversion Springs, Cream of Wheat Springs and the Ossified Forest. All of the gear will be provided by the center including an optional wetsuit, goggles, snorkel, fins, life jacket and dive light. Sign up at meadowcenter.txst.edu/Education/snorkelprogram.html.
PRIDE WEEKEND ACTIVITIES
It’s the final weekend of PRIDE, and there are lots of opportunities to get out and celebrate love, acceptance, diversity and equality. Starting Saturday, June 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. is the Pride of Dripping Springs Festival. This event will feature an extensive list of performers, including Will Parker, Anthony Lux, Purly Gates and The Therapy Sisters. At 4:45 p.m., the event will close out with a festive Color Throw. Tickets for Pride of Drippings Springs are $5 and available at prideofdrippingsprings.org/event-details/ds-pride-2023 In San Marcos, The Davenport will have its Third Annual Pride Partay starting at 6 p.m. with a dunk tank, a limbo contest, jello-shots, swag and a host of vendors. Davenport will host its own drag show starting at 8 p.m., but The Porch will have one as well, from 7 to 11 p.m. featuring a Ariana Grande vs. Britney Spears showdown. Pride festivities wind down on Sunday at Davenport with Brianna St. James’ Sunday Drag Brunch.