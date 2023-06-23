WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

GOING BATTY

As this is a birthday weekend for me, I think I could not make better use of some of the weekend than to advocate for folks to participate in today's Bat Walk, sponsored by the San Marcos Discovery Center. This is a region known for its bat populations–from Austin on down, and the more we understand how they contribute to a sounder environment, all the good. The Bat Walk starts at 8:15 p.m. and goes until approximately 10:15 p.m. You must be registered to attend but the event is free and family-friendly. Experts will use bat detectors to ascertain what species are present in this community and will go into more depth about the contributions these creatures provide in terms of the ecological framework of the city and county. The walk is open to those ages 5 and older and you must be able to walk and hike at least a mile at a reasonable, slow to moderate pace. To register, visit the ACTIVE net website. And don't worry if you cannot make this event as there are more bat walks scheduled this summer, with the next set for Friday, July 28, from 8 to 10 p.m.