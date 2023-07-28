WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

SHAKING IT , BAKING IT

The original Shake Shack opened in New York’s Madison Square Park in 2004 with the goal to serve “elevated versions of American classics: burgers, fries and shakes.” Since then Shake Shack has opened 470 locations worldwide, and until recently, the closest one was in Austin. However on Friday, Tanger Outlets will open its own drive-thru version of the burger franchise, much to my husband’s delight. Ever since the sign went up in the Tanger parking lot, he’s been talking up Shake Shack’s burgers, so that is where we will have lunch. Also on Friday, True Pure Refillery & Craft Bar will be having a sourdough starter workshop at 6 p.m. Guided by sourdough expert Haley Anderson, this beginner’s class includes starter, a glass of kombucha and light refreshments. All participants will go home with a quality sourdough starter. Fee includes all supplies and is $28. On Saturday, True Pure Refillery will host a sip and paint workshop where participants can create their own golden-hour cactus on an 8x10 canvas. All materials and beverages are included. Three times slots are available at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Each workshop will last about two hours. The fee is $45.

For information or to register for either event, visit the website at trulypurerefillery.com.