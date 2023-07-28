WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

CHARLIE AT THE AIRPORT
Today, the taxiway known as Charlie will be the highlight of an event at the San Marcos Regional Airport at 9 a.m. San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson will deliver remarks and those on the scene will have a fine opportunity to see and experience the excitement associated with this first reconstruction of the historic taxiway, since its installation during WWII. While I will not be there this morning, I am planning to go out to the airport on Saturday for my first visit. All things aviation history are important to me and usually I make it a point to go out to regional airports, especially to understand how these contribute to the vitality of a community. We are fortunate in that our airport is a growing, vibrant part of Central Texas. The taxiway reconstruction alone is definitely something to be celebrated, but there is so much more to see at our airport and I encourage more of us to take the time to explore it. To learn more about Taxiway Charlie, visit sanmarcostx.gov/news.
MOM'S BIRTHDAY MEAL
This really isn’t an event, I’m just going to use this platform to tell you Saturday I’ll be entertaining my mom for her birthday. Happy Birthday Mom! she’ll be 40 as is apparent by her flawless appearance. I’m only kidding… about her age, not her beauty. Since she wants a nice meal for her birthday, that gives me a chance to gush about her birthday present and my favorite local restaurant — Cody’s. This is my favorite place to go when I want to feel fancy and have a guaranteed delicious meal and beverage combo. I like to start with a wedge salad because bacon and blue cheese is a match made in heaven, as bacon is with most things. My favorite dish is their Beef Wellington; my mouth is watering just thinking about that perfectly flaky crust with a tender medium-rare masterpiece nestled inside. Their drinks are delicious too. The This or That is a fun drink that can be ordered as a collins or a martini with whatever house-made infusion they have that day. Last time I had a jalapeno and watermelon martini which was crisp and refreshing. I recommend making a reservation for a weekend night, their out-of-this-world menu is no secret.
SHAKING IT , BAKING IT
The original Shake Shack opened in New York’s Madison Square Park in 2004 with the goal to serve “elevated versions of American classics: burgers, fries and shakes.” Since then Shake Shack has opened 470 locations worldwide, and until recently, the closest one was in Austin. However on Friday, Tanger Outlets will open its own drive-thru version of the burger franchise, much to my husband’s delight. Ever since the sign went up in the Tanger parking lot, he’s been talking up Shake Shack’s burgers, so that is where we will have lunch. Also on Friday, True Pure Refillery & Craft Bar will be having a sourdough starter workshop at 6 p.m. Guided by sourdough expert Haley Anderson, this beginner’s class includes starter, a glass of kombucha and light refreshments. All participants will go home with a quality sourdough starter. Fee includes all supplies and is $28. On Saturday, True Pure Refillery will host a sip and paint workshop where participants can create their own golden-hour cactus on an 8x10 canvas. All materials and beverages are included. Three times slots are available at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Each workshop will last about two hours. The fee is $45.
For information or to register for either event, visit the website at trulypurerefillery.com.