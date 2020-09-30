Who governs the Greater San Marcos Partnership?

Economic development works best when there’s strong participation and leadership from a diverse mix of community members. That is why the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) reports to, and is governed by, a carefully selected board of directors.

By intentionally including a diverse mix of board members, you ensure that those doing the work are accountable to both the public and private sectors of a community. The GSMP board of directors represents the broad demographics of our two-county region and includes leadership from local businesses, government, education, and community representatives. This also includes members of the general public who have been nominated through public commissions and appointments. With 37 members, the board is responsible for overseeing the operations of GSMP, including our budget, our bylaws and ultimately, our results.

Reporting to this board ensures GSMP’s accountability to our public and private stakeholders, as well as reinforces a collaborative approach to economic development. After all, GSMP was founded on the concept of pooling financial resources from across Hays and Caldwell Counties to create an organization that markets the collective assets of the region for economic growth.

This business attraction and retention results in good paying jobs, and ultimately leads to improving the quality of life for our residents. Since 2009, board members have assisted in securing more than 5,500 jobs and more than $600 million in capital investment for the Greater San Marcos region.

The volunteers who make up the GSMP Board of Directors help ensure both public and private sector investment dollars are being well-spent to support our regional economic development goals. Although there are multiple investment levels at GSMP, including various industry sectors and public partnerships, every level of investment is represented on the board.

At our upcoming annual meeting on October 29, we will be confirming and ratifying the next group of board members for fiscal year 2021. I am pleased to report that we’ve made significant strides in ensuring that the makeup of our upcoming board better represents the demographics and industry sectors of our region. This representation is intentional, which ensures GSMP is getting counsel truly reflective of the needs and concerns of our community in the heart of the Texas Innovation Corridor. I look forward to the work they will do with GSMP.

I welcome your thoughts and questions about Texas State’s role in economic development for our region. You can email me at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com or tweet me at @JasonGiulietti.