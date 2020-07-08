Why retaining & expanding businesses is critical to long-term economic growth

Securing new business operations and quality jobs in the Greater San Marcos region is certainly a significant part of the economic development work we do at the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP). However, GSMP is equally committed to assisting established businesses of all shapes and sizes sustain and grow their operations. This business retention and expansion effort is critical to long-term economic growth and prosperity.

Our commitment starts with the personnel resources we dedicate towards assisting established businesses. We recently added Barbara Thomason, our new director of workforce development, business retention and expansion. As a long-term veteran in the world of supporting local businesses, Barbara is already hitting the ground running on a variety of initiatives designed to do just that.

One of those initiatives, which I’m very excited to share about, is our upcoming “Resources in Recovery” series, a four-part free webinar series that provides businesses in the Greater San Marcos region with an update and clarification on the on-going resources available during COVID-19. This series will provide creative solutions to assist area businesses on the road to recovery and help spur entrepreneurship in this challenging time.

The first session will feature speakers from the local, county and state level, all providing practical guidance for the issues businesses are attempting to navigate during COVID-19. I’m looking forward to this series and hope you’ll join us by registering at greatersanmarcostx.com/events.

The webinar series is just one of the ventures that GSMP undertakes to support the established businesses that call our region home. As Texas recalibrates its plans to fully reopen the economy in the wake of COVID-19, we’ve been working together with our elected officials, city and county staffs, chambers of commerce and others to help identify local financial resources for business aid throughout Hays and Caldwell Counties. A full, constantly updated list of available resources can be found at greatersanmarcostx.com/virus.

The prosperity of our economy is only as strong as the businesses and workforce we have in our region. If your business is experiencing sustainability challenges at this time, I invite you to reach out to me at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com.