Willy Wonka performance from the Broke Thespians

Have you received your Golden Ticket? If not, don’t despair because the Broke Thespian's Theatre Company is ready to deliver it with its second annual summer musical, “Willy Wonka.”

The musical officially opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 on the San Marcos Plaza Park outdoor stage. This free musical will feature photo opportunities, concessions and a raffle, plus a chance for one audience member to win a “Golden Ticket” season pass for the 2023 season hidden inside one of the Willy Wonka chocolate bars.

“The cast and crew includes 50 members of the San Marcos community of all ages, experiences and various backgrounds,” said Tommie Jackson, director BTTC vice president and treasurer. “It’s beautiful seeing members of the community with these varying backgrounds coming together for one common goal.”

Technical director and BTTC president Mitchell Oden said, 'We're thrilled to bring this sweet and fun-filled production to the San Marcos community. This show is all about the magic of imagination, and we can't wait to share that sense of wonder with our San ‘Marvelous’ Marcos audience.'

Based on the children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl, “Willy Wonka follows the adventures of a young boy named Charlie Bucket as he wins a golden ticket to tour the mysterious chocolate factory of the eccentric chocolateur, Willy Wonka. This family-friendly musical will have performances on July 14-15, 21-23, 28 and 29 and will feature familiar songs such as “Pure Imagination” and “The Candy Man.”

For more information about Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company, visit the website at brokethespianstheatrecompany. org/.