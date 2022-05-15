Wimberley Birding Society to hold meeting

Quarterly meeting of the Wimberley Birding Society is set for 10 a.m., May 16, in the Wimberley Community Center. Speaker will be Mike Davis and his topic is “Photos of Birds Encountered in This Area.”

A resident of Kyle, Davis is especially fond of ducks and hummingbirds. He often walks in the woods surrounding the golf course in the Plum Creek neighborhood and finds many birds to photograph in this area. He especially enjoys the challenge of catching birds in flight.

Annual membership dues may be paid at the meeting.