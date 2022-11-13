Wimberley Players present tradtions and fun for the holidays

The Wimberley Players will present two holiday events this coming season. The comedy, “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)” by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez opens Nov. 18. In December, the family-friendly movie “Elf ” will be shown indoors, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

In “Every Christmas Story Ever Told,” three actors decide to explore their options instead of performing the classic Dickens’ play — again. What follows is a madcap romp to put together an alternative holiday event featuring every Christmas story and carol they can remember and seasonal icons from the origins of Santa Claus to pop-culture of today.

Directed by Melinda Ellisor, the cast includes Danny Mosier most recently seen in WP productions “Sleuth” and “It Had to Be You,” and Greg Dew who recently performed in this season’s “Romeo and Juliet” and “Clue: On Stage.” Dawn Wright makes her debut on the WP stage.

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through Dec. 11.

“Elf ”tells the story of a human baby who accidentally falls into Santa Claus’ (Ed Asner) gift sack and is raised at the North Pole. Buddy (Will Farrell) grows up believing he is an elf. Due to his large size, the “elf ” causes chaos in Santa’s workshop, forcing Kris Kringle to send him on a mission to find his human roots. Roger Ebert said, “This is one of those rare Christmas comedies that has a heart, a brain and a wicked sense of humor, and it charms the socks right off the mantlepiece.” The movie has all-star cast featuring Bob Newhart, Mary Steenburgen, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel and Peter Dinklage. The movie kicks off the school holiday break Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)”

Nov. 18 – Dec. 11 Four weekends; 12 performances, both live and streaming Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Individual reserved seating $22 or $30; student tickets $18 or $20 with ID (Prices include all fees) Live online streaming prices begin at $22 or $30 with Broadway on Demand Some material may be inappropriate for those who believe in Santa Claus.

“Elf ”

Sunday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. One night only screening Individual reserved seating adults $10; children 12 and under $5 All tickets are available at Wimberley-Players.org or by phone 512-847-0575.

The Wimberley Players are located at 450 Old Kyle Road, Wimberley (five blocks east of the Wimberley Square).