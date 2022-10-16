Wimberley Players to show Disney’s 'Encanto' on its outdoor screen Oct. 22

The Wimberley Players will show Disney’s “Encanto” on its big outdoor screen Saturday, Oct. 22, starting at 10 p.m.

“Encanto” is an animated Disney film that promises magical fun for the whole family. It is a story about the Madrigals who live hidden in a charmed place called an Encanto. The Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift except one of them, a girl named Mirabel. But when the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her family’s last hope.

Tickets are $10; children 10 and under are free. Costumes of the season are encouraged, and kids are invited to bring trick or treat bags.

Families are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Popcorn, snacks and adult beverages are available for purchase at both events. Parking is in the medical center parking lot next to the theatre.

All tickets are available at Wimberley-Players.org or by calling 512-847-0575. The Wimberley Players is located at 450 Old Kyle Road in Wimberley.