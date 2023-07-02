Zilker Theatre Productions presents ‘Matilda the Musical’ July 7 - Aug. 12

Zilker Theatre Productions will present ‘Matilda the Musical’ at the Zilker Hillside Theatre in Austin from July 7 through August 12, Thursday through Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

Inspired by Roald Dahl’s children’s classic, ‘Matilda the Musical’ is the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her destiny. Unloved by cruel parents, Matilda manages to impress her schoolteacher, Miss Honey, who encourages Matilda to embrace her uniqueness. At the same time, however, Matilda makes an enemy of the school’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who hates children and spends a large amount of her day desee vising cruel punishments for those who don’t follow her rules. It falls to Matilda to stand up against Miss Trunchbull and stand up for her fellow schoolmates.

Directed by Michael McKelvey with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical’ is a free outdoor summer musical production in partnership with the City of Austin.

No tickets are required but donations are greatly appreciated. The Beveryly Sheffield Hillside Theatre is located in Zilker Park at 2206 William Barton Drive. For more information, visit the website at zilker.org/matilda2023/.