Grade School (5-7 yrs) - SQUEAKEE THE BALLOON DOG

Thu, 11/26/2020 - 12:22pm
Thursday, November 26, 2020

Thinking about getting your child a puppy this Christmas but you’re not quite sure if they’re ready for it yet?  Meet Squeakee, an interactive balloon dog pet that can help your child learn how to train and feed a dog that will listen and respond with more than 60 sounds and movements activated by voice commands your child gives it.  Squeakee also has multiple touch sensors that will respond with many different reactions to your child.  Ruff, ruff!

  • Ages: 5+
  • Manufacturer: Moose Toys 
  • Averate Price: $59.99

BUY ONLINE TODAY AT AMAZON - TARGET - TOYS R US ONLINE - MEIJER.COM - BJS.COM

REVIEWS & VIDEOS:

