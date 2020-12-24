Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Pictured, remembrance wreaths are placed on the 542 graves of veterans at city cemetery. Photos courtesy of the City of San Marcos 

HONORING HEROES: Wreaths laid at city cemetery in remembrance of fallen veterans

Thu, 12/24/2020 - 8:42am
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, December 24, 2020

The City of San Marcos participated in National Wreaths Across America Day during an event which took place Tuesday after it was postponed due to inclement weather on Saturday. The event honored the veterans who fought for America's freedom by placing wreaths on their graves at San Marcos City Cemetery.

