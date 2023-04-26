Local company commissions new Earth Day mural

The Texas Disposal System in honor of the recent Earth Day will unveil one of the city’s newest murals. The unveiling is at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, according to officials with TDS.

The new mural is located on the east-facing side of the TDS building at 313 E Hutchison St.

Officials for TDS said the new mural is a reflection of it continued tradition to inspire a deeper and creative connection on Earth Day through art.

TDS stated that it commissioned local San Marcos artist, J. Rene Perez, to create mural. The 23 x 12 foot mural is designed to celebrate the beliefs that TDS embodies as a company: every day is Earth Day.

Perez’s art ties the beauty of nature in San Marcos with TDS’ role within the community, which they have served for 19 years.

According to his website, Perez is a self-taught artist with a love for San Marcos. He stated that much of his work is inspired by the city that he loves and calls home.