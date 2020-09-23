Nathan Hecht, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Texas, Place 1, Republican Party (Incumbent)

Nathan Hecht, Republican, is a judge for Place 1, Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court. His current term ends on December 31, 2020.

Hecht is running for re-election for the Place 1, Chief Justice judge of the Texas Supreme Court.

Hecht received his B.A. in philosophy from Yale University and his law degree from Southern Methodist University School of Law.

Prior to his election in 1988, Hecht clerked for Judge Roger Robb of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. He has served as lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve, worked in private practice and, from 1981 to 1986, served on the 95th District Court. In 1986, he was elected to the Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals, where he remained until he was elected to the Texas Supreme Court.