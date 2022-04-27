Economic Development Week shows off the Texas Innovation Corridor on a national scale

Economic Development Week is nearly here. This special occasion, which takes place nationally from May 9 to 13, is a week that showcases the efforts of economic developers and the regions they represent. This said, the Greater San Marcos Partnership is participating in a unique way that showcases the people and processes that create the Texas Innovation Corridor's economic vitality and strength.

As the economic development organization for Hays and Caldwell counties, the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) participates in the nationwide event by highlighting why our region is the best place to be for business and economic prosperity. Your active participation is both welcomed and recommended.

Last year, you may recall that GSMP created a series of videos to highlight our region's assets, which emphasized the qualities of each of our community cities. This year, we're ramping up our efforts to show why the Texas Innovation Corridor is the prime destination for expanding and locating businesses, specifically by focusing on why those communities and our region can succeed.

Beginning Monday, May 9, GSMP will be releasing five short films centered around the main themes of our local economy's growth: workforce, infrastructure & industry, utilities, quality of place, and regional collaboration. These stories from Gary Job Corps, State Highway 130, Texas State University, Momark Development, Bluebonnet Electric, and many more will show how our region works together to better our citizens and local economy.

Over the next several days, GSMP will be releasing digital previews of these films on our social media platforms and our website. I highly encourage you to engage with those previews by watching, sharing, and liking the content – especially for the prizes involved in our upcoming social media contests. Stay connected with GSMP on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook to get more information.

As we always say, economic development is a team sport. During Economic Development Week, I'm looking forward to showing how the Texas Innovation Corridor team works together to attract good jobs and businesses, increase local tax base revenues, and utilize new capital investment dollars for Hays and Caldwell Counties.

Need to know more about Economic Development Week or how you can get involved in the economic development work that our region is doing? I'm here to be of assistance. Reach out to me at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com.