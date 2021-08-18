Education, workforce go hand-in-hand in attracting, expanding businesses

Workforce is the number one factor for a relocating or expanding company, and the continued economic growth of our region is primarily dependent on how well we are preparing our future workforce through our education systems.

A skilled and educated workforce, especially one that is developed through a well-built talent pipeline, is an incredibly strong magnet for both company decision makers and high-paying jobs. Whether a college-educated graduate can perform high-level scientific research, a trade school-educated craftsman can perform construction needs or a high-school graduate can be ready to fulfill the roles needed in manufacturing, all these tracks of education are needed as our local economy grows.

Here in the Texas Innovation Corridor, that education and workforce pipeline is built up by several entities. This includes universities like Texas State, colleges like Austin Community College with their Hays Campus, and our K-12 school districts, which are doing incredible things through their Career & Technical Education (CTE) classes to prepare the workforce of tomorrow. There also is a significant role played by institutions such as Gary Job Corps, Workforce Solutions, and other training resources that help develop the skillsets our region’s workers need.

Considering these various partners, our region unquestionably has a desirable pipeline for a strong, robust workforce. I personally would like to invite you to learn more about these partners and our region’s talent pipeline first-hand in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) and the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce will jointly host the State of Workforce & Education Summit 2021 in-person at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites. The Summit will showcase the workforce preparation that’s happening right here in the Texas Innovation Corridor.

Dr. Denise Trauth, president of Texas State University, will give the State of Texas State address at this event. We will also hear from CTE experts and educators from our region, as well as students, recent alumni who have found success in our region, faculty, and administrators from across Hays and Caldwell counties.

Tables, individual tickets, and company sponsorships — which will provide access for students to attend and exhibit this event - are available now. To secure a sponsorship or book your table for the event, visit the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce events page at sanmarcostexas.com.