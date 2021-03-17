GSMP’s Get HIRED! Job & Training Fair designed to help optimize local talent

The light at the end of COVID-19’s tunnel has never shown brighter than it has in the last few weeks.

As businesses slowly begin to reopen to full capacity and we see a return to “normal” thanks to the 100 million-plus vaccines administered so far nationwide (with many more to come), there’s no doubt that we will see increased employment and jobs in the region — and the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) continues to play a key role in that effort. Our region must be ready for the challenges of a post-COVID economy, which includes the task of preparing a strong workforce, particularly for the residents in our region whose jobs were displaced by the pandemic.

In direct response to that challenge, I am thrilled to share that GSMP will be hosting the Spring 2021 Get HIRED! Job & Education Fair at the City of San Marcos Conference Center on Tuesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration for job seekers is open now at GetHiredSMTX.eventbrite.com.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interview with employers who have job openings. Resume review assistance, as well as enrolling in education and training tracks will also be available to prepare job seekers for a new career.

Employers and organizations with vacant jobs and new industry training opportunities are highly encouraged to secure a spot at the event and can do so at GetHiredFair.eventbrite.com.

We have a significant number of employers participating in the event including San Marcos CISD, Green Guy Recycling, Randstad and many others. Various other education and job training partners, such as Gary Job Corps, Austin Community College and Workforce Solutions, will also be available to help with career development.

Why though, is GSMP getting involved with hosting a job and training fair?

GSMP’s mission is to enhance the quality of life by facilitating the creation of new jobs. We accomplish this goal by attracting new companies to the region and by assisting established companies throughout Hays and Caldwell Counties grow and expand. During the pandemic, GSMP has been involved in initiatives focused on providing support to companies that are struggling. We believe that by helping these companies survive, we are saving jobs and keeping dollars in our local economy.

We also know that despite all best efforts, the pandemic still hit parts of our economy hard, including employees in the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors. According to Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area (WSRCA), 8,818 individuals filed for unemployment in San Marcos since the pandemic began, most of them predominantly from those fields. While some of these unemployed workers have found new work, there are many individuals still looking for a job or a new career path. Providing an opportunity to connect job seekers displaced by COVID-19 and employers looking for workers through an event like Get HIRED! is another way GSMP is assisting our residents improve their quality of life by helping them to secure much-needed jobs.

As is the case with our work, this event also aligns with Vision 2025, our region’s consensus-built economic development strategy. The second goal of the strategy is to optimize the local talent base. The unemployed workers in our region represent an untapped talent pool that with some assistance, and perhaps some training, will bolster our region’s growing economy.

I welcome your inquiries about the Get HIRED! event or any other regarding GSMP’s work or economic development in general. Your questions could serve as a topic that I may address in a future column. Please contact me at JasonG@greatersanmarcostx.com. You can also find me on Twitter at @JasonGiulietti.

Vision 2025, which details GSMP’s economic development goal of Optimizing the Local Talent Base, is available for your review at greatersanmarcostx.com/vision2025.