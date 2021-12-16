LBJ Museum of San Marcos hosts Christmas program

The Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum hosted its Christmas program on Dec. 8, where Santa made an appearance and students from Bowie Elementary School sang Christmas Carols.

The event, which took place at 131 N. Guadalupe St., began with a cookie/hot chocolate reception followed by the students’ performance.

Mayor Jane Hughson and Santa congratulated the children and then lit the Christmas tree. Photos of the class with Santa Claus and the Mayor were also taken. Santa was also available to hear Christmas wishes and pose for family photographs.

Located on the San Marcos downtown square, the LBJ Museum was established in 1997 and opened in 2006 to honor the 36th President of the United States, a 1930 graduate of Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University). The museum offers exhibits of Johnson’s early years as a student and as a teacher in Cotulla that shaped his future political career.