Mayor recognizes Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ of San Marcos’ leaders with proclamation
San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson recognized Dr. Paul Thomson Sr. and Mother Ora L. Thompson, the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ of San Marcos’s leaders, with a proclamation during a weekend celebration. The 46th celebration service for the church’s leaders began at Pauline Espinosa Community Hall on Friday. The event featured guest soloist Dion Arnold and special tribute from Huston-Tillotson University Gospel Choir. The 46th Pastor & Wife Anniversary Service took place Sunday at Embassy Suites in San Marcos Dr. Langston Williams served as guest speaker.
Above, Hughson issues a proclamation naming Oct. 23 as Dr. Paul Thompson Sr. and Mrs. Thompson Day.
Above, Hughson poses for a photo with Ora.
Above, Hughson and Paul take a photo with the proclamation.