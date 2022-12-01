The Porch to host SANTA PAWS to benefit animal shelter

The Porch will host the second annual SANTA PAWS to benefit the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

SANTA PAWS 2022 will take place Sunday at 129 E. Hopkins St. in San Marcos from 1-4 p.m. The Porch — the sister bar to The Taproom — encourages attendees to bring their four-legged friends and take photos with Santa. Photos are complimentary with a suggested donation of $5 to the shelter.

Live music will be provided by Time of Night Brass Band, aka The Rudolph Horns, from noon to 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Porch will also be collecting cash and product donations for the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. A full list of acceptable products to donate can be found at https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/256/Donate-to-the-Shelter.

San Marcos Animal Services is dedicated to protecting the pets and people of the City of San Marcos. Our mission is to care for, protect and find quality homes for abandoned and neglected animals, aid in the reduction of pet overpopulation, and provide community education for the mutual benefit of animals and people. The animal shelter is both the stray intake and rabies quarantine facility for all of Hays County, and is progressive about placing animals for adoption and rescue. SMRAS provides internship, volunteer and foster opportunities, adoption and outreach events, owner assistance, low-cost microchips, and referrals for free or low-cost spay/neuter. Learn more about the shelter and how you can help: https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/203/Animal-Services