Private, public sector investment plays major role in economic development

If you're familiar with this column or the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) 's work, you've undoubtedly heard one of our central core beliefs: economic development is a team sport.

GSMP, which serves as the economic developer for Hays and Caldwell Counties, has a robust roster of team members who play a significant role in developing quality growth in our region. In addition to the world-class staff that GSMP employs, we utilize the assistance of more than 130 investors from both the public and private sectors to facilitate job growth, drive capital investment, and elevate the quality of life here in the Texas Innovation Corridor.

Our investor base includes partners and representatives such as city and county staff, elected officials, education institutions, workforce development organizations, chambers of commerce, business community leaders, and economic development organizations throughout our region's cities and counties. They all serve as our organization's stakeholders, our first line of transparent accountability, and our "boots on the ground" for executing community engagement.

We are thankful and blessed to be in a region with highly engaged investors who further our organization's mission. As you can imagine, the process of bringing new, good-paying jobs doesn't happen by chance or accident. It requires the work of many with a unified vision and effort not just to market Hays and Caldwell Counties but also to elevate the communities and people who make up our region and the companies that choose to do business here.

GSMP's mission toward economic development was founded on the concept that combined resources from across all of Hays and Caldwell Counties create a much stronger organization than if our communities marketed themselves alone. A rising tide lifts all boats. We continue to elevate the Texas Innovation Corridor as the best place to do business in the country, leading to record-setting years in all of our region's communities.

With a booming pipeline of prospective investment ($22 billion and counting) and new jobs (27,000 and counting) this fiscal year, the work of our investors is generating incredible results for our team sport. As we continue to rely on them for our organization's success, we will continue to see new opportunities and new jobs flourish in Hays and Caldwell Counties.

Please find a list of our investors on our website at greatersanmarcostx.com/meet-our-investors. If you are curious one the benefits of investing in GSMP or how to become a GSMP investor, I will gladly speak about it at length at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com.