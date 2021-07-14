San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, GSMP to host 'Missing Middle' event

We’ve all seen the headlines about the housing crisis here in Central Texas and across the nation. According to Four Rivers Association of REALTORS May 2021 Market Snapshot for San Marcos, the median price is up 8.8% compared to May 2020. Months of inventory for San Marcos is 0.9 compared to 3.2 in May 2020.

In San Marcos, experts and leaders agree that we must grow our housing stock for workers, teachers, first responders, young professionals, and anyone else who decides to live in our amazing community. It’s clear that we have to add diversity to our housing market so everyone has access. Today people want walkability, they want accessible amenities, they want access to different modes of transportation, they want things to be affordable and they want a sense of community. This all can be accomplished by adding different forms of housing.

Next week, the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater San Marcos Partnership are hosting a joint event called the Missing Middle. The missing middle is a term that reflects different housing choices. It is house-scale buildings with multiple units in a walkable neighborhood. We’re talking about duplexes, fourplexes, cottage courts, and courtyard buildings. We’ll hear from a panel of experts and answer all of your housing questions.

This is a free event for our community, so join us at San Marcos High School from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 to find out why the Missing Middle is missing from San Marcos and how together we can fix this issue and provide more options to our growing community. For more details and to register, visit the Chamber’s website www.sanmarcostexas.com.