San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce to host CEO Roundtable group

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce understands one of the biggest challenges a small business owner faces is not having someone to lean on. That’s why the chamber is rolling out a structure to help business leaders address a variety of important issues and provide solutions to help improve operations and profitability for our business community.

CEO Roundtable provides a confidential forum of peers in non-competing businesses to gather and share practical knowledge and best practices in today’s business environment. The program is designed to provide participants with their own "board of advisors" who can assist with business challenges by presenting solutions for discussion.

Each roundtable group will be made up of CEO's from eight to 12 non-competing businesses that meet on a monthly basis. The meetings are strictly confidential — what’s said within the group stays within the group.

What’s in it for the business leader? Access to seasoned professionals who share their expertise and experience, the opportunity to create an informal board of directors for your company and an open, unbiased forum to share ideas.

If you are interested in being part of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Roundtable group, reach out to the chamber at 512-393-5900 and let us connect you with a group of leaders that are looking to take their business to the next level.