San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce takes part in COVID testing program

When it comes to business, timing is of the utmost importance. There is a saying that time is the only thing in life you can’t get back, and that’s correct. We all know there is a set amount of hours in a day, and now more than ever, business owners face trying to get more out of less.

Last month Gov. Greg Abbott announced a Small Business COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program. The program invited Chambers of Commerce across Texas to participate in distributing free BinaxNow rapid COVID-19 tests to small businesses in their communities. This is a game-changer for businesses. For the first time, business owners have the opportunity to safely test their employees while providing consumer confidence to their customers. In 15 minutes, a business will have the results of a positive or negative test of their employees, allowing a business to adjust to keep his or her employees safe and his or her customers safe.

Employees and customers want businesses to maintain a healthy work environment. While testing doesn’t 100% guarantee your business will remain safe from COVID-19, it does safeguard your business as much as possible and give you the ability to act quickly if your business or employees are exposed.

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce was one of the first in central Texas to sign up for the program because the Chamber knew that time is of the essence when it comes to our business community, and remember, time is money.

For more information about the Small Business COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program, please visit www.sanmarcostexas.com or call 512-393-5900.