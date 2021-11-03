San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors hosts annual planning meeting

Last week, the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors hosted its annual board planning meeting to look at what has been working well and planning for the future. This year, we started with an overview of the chamber’s strategic plan approved in 2019. Based on feedback gathered in 2019, the chamber approved seven primary strategic areas of focus that would be the chamber’s future roadmap. The board and staff quickly moved forward with implementing the goals, and then as we all know, our world turned upside down in 2020 with the pandemic. The chamber shifted its focus to helping the business community understand the pandemic and providing tools to help them keep their doors open. This focus did not stop in 2021, but at the same time, the chamber has worked to move back to somewhat of normal times while keeping the business community and its staff safe.

Now it’s time to move forward. Now is the time to look at what the next five years will bring to San Marcos and our region. The Chamber Board of Directors took the 2019 strategic plan and updated it to fit with the goals for the future. I can tell you that the focus will still be on advocacy, education, business development, housing, events, and the chamber facility. Over the next few weeks and months, this plan will be finalized with tangible outcomes that will take place over a one-year, three-year, and five-year process.

I look forward to showing this plan to the members and our community as we continue to work together to make San Marcos and the region the best it can be for generations to come. I can state that the comment from the Board of Directors is strong, and the partnerships that the Chamber has built over the years are solid grand. The future for our organization is bright because our business community is ready for a brighter tomorrow.