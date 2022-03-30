State organizations play critical role in attracting new Texas businesses

The spring means that we are back in full swing with business travel! At GSMP, this includes doing business across the country with statewide organizations, touting both our region and the Lone Star State.

Over the last several days, GSMP and the Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) have been in Chicago, speaking with key national and international leaders in business and economic development. In conjunction with these statewide organizations, these strategic meetings specifically market the strengths of the Texas economy and the opportunity that is here in the Texas Innovation Corridor.

TxEDC, an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is responsible for marketing and promoting the State of Texas as a premier business location, similar to how GSMP promotes and markets our local region. These meetings spur the economic development process, resulting in new jobs, increased tax base revenue, and new capital investments in Hays and Caldwell Counties.

GSMP is proud to be working with TxEDC in representing our state — the best state in the country for doing business. As TxEDC will note, the Texas economy is the ninth-largest economy in the world by GDP and continues to be the largest exporter in the United States, with more than $276 billion worth of goods and commodities exported from Texas last year.

When paired with the 14 million Texans who make up the second-largest civilian workforce in the United States, it's no wonder why the State of Texas continues to receive accolades for its growth and opportunities as a top job creator and destination. Texas proves why companies locate here through its economic and business-friendly environment.

All this success has an evident and immediate effect on our region. GSMP has exceeded $20.5 billion in prospective capital investment six months into our fiscal year, including a record number of new leads coming through GSMP's office last month. Since October 2020, GSMP has helped land more than 25 companies in Hays and Caldwell Counties, resulting in more than 3,000 new jobs, more than $1.5 billion in new capital investments, and more than $100 million in new annual tax revenues for our local governments.

Economic development is a team sport, and organizations like TxEDC are some of the most important players on our state's team. We are proud to work with them and help promote this great state. If you are curious about the work they and GSMP do together, I'll gladly elaborate. My email address is jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com and I can be reached via Twitter at @JasonGiulietti.