Why GSMP facilitates expert conversations about our future economy

Today, the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) hosts the Texas Innovation Corridor Economic Outlook. The event provides regional residents and business leaders vital insights into recent trends and topics shaping the national and regional economy, including the current challenges, opportunities, and signs of continued resilience as we enter 2022.

Like many organized by GSMP throughout the year, these events are a core part of GSMP's work in the region. As economic developers, we facilitate these events to focus on our community's well-being and collaborate on making the Texas Innovation Corridor a better place to live and do business. Conversations that help drive solutions forward and create the necessary dialogues to address issues in our two-county footprint are crucial to driving opportunity and growth.

As part of today's event, I am excited for attendees to hear from expert economists from Frost Bank about the national and regional market projections for the upcoming year. I'm also looking forward to moderating a panel with leading representatives from Thermon Industries, Priority Personnel, and Stonebridge Hotels, who will undoubtedly provide valuable insights into the current economic landscape.

Additionally, I am also optimistic about sharing information and data highlighting critical economic indicators about the region. From an economic developer's perspective, the Texas economy has been steadfast in responding to recent economic challenges. The economy's success is evident in the unparalleled investment recently. With 14 announcements, 1,497 direct new jobs, and a prospective funnel of $43.8 billion, our region's previous fiscal year (which closed Sept. 30) was the greatest on record.

With two months into this fiscal year, our prospect funnel has exceeded nearly $9 billion, with announcements including the Texas Innovation Corridor's first-ever project of more than $1 billion in capital investment through Chem-Energy's solar and battery power plants. There is no doubt that this region is seeing unprecedented economic growth thanks to the work of our organization, our economic development partners, our civic and business leaders, our supporters, and the community at large.

How the Texas Innovation Corridor will continue building upon its successes will be our region's next challenge and an essential topic to explore at this event. I'm eager to hear from the panel of experts on where opportunities exist and what our future holds in the Texas Innovation Corridor.

Additionally, if you are interested in playing an active role in the future of the Texas Innovation Corridor, I welcome your assistance! GSMP has many workgroups to complete action items for our region's community-built and consensus-driven strategic plan known as Vision 2025. Currently, we are seeking volunteers to help play a role in these workgroups. I encourage you to visit www.greatersanmarcostx.com/vision2025 to fill out the form and help shape our region's future.

If you have questions about why GSMP does these events, what these workgroups are, or how you can help us move the needle on addressing our region's challenges, I welcome your thoughts. Reach out to me via email at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com or via Twitter @JasonGiulietti.