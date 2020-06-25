Hays County announces 10 free COVID-19 testing days

Hays County announced 10 upcoming dates for free COVID-19 testing. No symptoms or pre-registration are required.

County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Villalobos has been working to bring more regular testing to Hays County, he stated in Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. The new testing dates will be conducted by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Army National Guard.

Free testing will be offered at the Hays Consolidated ISD Performing Arts Center at 99 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 27, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 28 to July 1. They are also testing 10 a.m to 4 p.m. every day from July 12 to July 16 at San Marcos High School at 2601 Rattler Road in San Marcos.

Testing is free for anyone 5 years and older. Residents can expect to walk up to the testing sites and wait their turn for a nose swab test. The swab is inserted through the nose.

The announcement did not state how long it would take to get results back, but previous TDEM testing events have taken 2-10 days for results to return.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying home if you feel sick.