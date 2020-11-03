Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
SMDR 2020 Election Live Blog
Polls have now closed in Texas and the Daily Record is focusing its attention on San Marcos' local elections and Hays County elections.
We'll provide updates throughout the night.
UPDATED 8:54 p.m.
U.S. President/Vice President
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (GRN)
356
0.35%
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)
55,466
54.84%
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (LIB)
1,487
1.47%
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (REP)
43,554
43.07%
State Representative, District 45
Erin Zwiener (DEM)
51,885
52.89%
Carrie Isaac (REP)
46,222
47.11%
Sheriff
Gary Cutler (REP)
49,292
50.65%
Alex Villalobos (DEM)
48,021
49.35%
Commissioner Precinct 3
Lisa Prewitt (DEM)
11,141
47.80%
Lon A. Shell (REP)
12,167
52.20%
City of San Marcos, Mayor
Michael Sean Hathaway II
1,719
9.34%
Randy Dethrow
766
4.16%
J.M. Harris
1,606
8.72%
Jane Garnette Hughson
8,457
45.94%
Juan Miguel Arredondo
5,862
31.84%
City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 3
Alyssa C. Garza
12,635
70.78%
Ed Mihalkanin
5,216
29.22%
City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 4
Shane Scott
9,411
54.98%
Mark Rockeymoore
7,705
45.02%
City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 5
Omar Baca
5,735
32.87%
Zach Sambrano
5,477
31.39%
Mark Gleason
6,238
35.75%
SMCISD, District 1
Juan Miguel Arredondo
1,895
59.78%
James Bryant, Jr.
1,275
40.22%
SMCISD District 3
Mayra Mejia
2,423
60.39%
Nicholas Costilla
1,589
39.61%