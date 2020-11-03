SMDR 2020 Election Live Blog

Polls have now closed in Texas and the Daily Record is focusing its attention on San Marcos' local elections and Hays County elections.

We'll provide updates throughout the night.

UPDATED 8:54 p.m.

U.S. President/Vice President

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (GRN)

356

0.35%

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)

55,466

54.84%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (LIB)

1,487

1.47%

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (REP)

43,554

43.07%

State Representative, District 45

Erin Zwiener (DEM)

51,885

52.89%

Carrie Isaac (REP)

46,222

47.11%

Sheriff

Gary Cutler (REP)

49,292

50.65%

Alex Villalobos (DEM)

48,021

49.35%

Commissioner Precinct 3

Lisa Prewitt (DEM)

11,141

47.80%

Lon A. Shell (REP)

12,167

52.20%

City of San Marcos, Mayor

Michael Sean Hathaway II

1,719

9.34%

Randy Dethrow

766

4.16%

J.M. Harris

1,606

8.72%

Jane Garnette Hughson

8,457

45.94%

Juan Miguel Arredondo

5,862

31.84%

City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 3

Alyssa C. Garza

12,635

70.78%

Ed Mihalkanin

5,216

29.22%

City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 4

Shane Scott

9,411

54.98%

Mark Rockeymoore

7,705

45.02%

City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 5

Omar Baca

5,735

32.87%

Zach Sambrano

5,477

31.39%

Mark Gleason

6,238

35.75%

SMCISD, District 1

Juan Miguel Arredondo

1,895

59.78%

James Bryant, Jr.

1,275

40.22%

SMCISD District 3

Mayra Mejia

2,423

60.39%

Nicholas Costilla

1,589

39.61%

