SMPD searching for 4 men suspected in apartment assault

The San Marcos Police Department is searching for four men suspected of assaulting five men after breaking into one of the victims’ apartment.

SMPD said four men followed several females into the Aspire San Marcos apartments on Concho Street after meeting them at a local bar at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the females felt uncomfortable and led the men to a male friend’s apartment in the same building. The suspects proceeded to break through the friend’s door and assaulted five men inside the apartment. SMPD said one of the victims sustained injuries that required surgery.

Anyone with information regarding the Sunday incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact Detective Davidson at 512-75302315 or by email at Tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.

