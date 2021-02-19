Texas State University cancels classes through Wednesday

Texas State University has canceled all in-person and virtual classes through Wednesday.

The university has had its classes canceled amid the week’s winter storm and will resume classes on Feb. 24 at 8 a.m.

“We know our community is still dealing with the aftermath of the storm,” Texas State said in a Twitter post. “We want to provide all Bobcats time to recover.”

Texas State’s Dean of Students is setting up support services for students affected by the storm, the university said.

Shuttle services will resume Saturday, including the route to Target and additional retail stores.

Texas State’s Alkek Library, LBJ Student Center and recreation center opened Friday at noon and will close at normal times. The university said it is checking for damage and hours of operation may change.

The university’s health center will open Saturday between noon and 4 p.m. for walk-in and urgent care services.

Texas State’s dining services is working to expand during hours and options during the weekend, the university said.