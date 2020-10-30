Man arrested downtown for aggravated assault

The San Marcos Police Department responded to an incident downtown Tuesday night, Oct. 27, 2020, which resulted in the arrest of Mekhi Arthur Burgess, 22 of Cedar Park, TX., for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

At approximately 11:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to Mayloo’s, 138 N. LBJ Dr., for a verbal disturbance. Callers reported that four males were kicked out of the bar due to their level of intoxication, and one of the males became upset and brandished a gun at the door staff. The group then left the area but returned soon after.

When officers arrived, they located three of the suspects who made furtive movements to their pockets and waistbands which resulted in them being held at gunpoint. While officers were giving Burgess commands to put his hands up, he removed the gun from his waistband in an attempt to dump it on the ground. The three individuals were taken into custody.

Burgess was in a group with Clayton Edward Grumbles, 21 of San Marcos who was arrested for Public Intoxication. A third male was released at the scene as it was determined that he had nothing to do with the disturbance. Officers determined that Burgess was the male that brandished the firearm at the door staff. The fourth member of their group was not located.

“Removing a gun from one’s waistband during an encounter with the police could have been a deadly error in judgement,” said Interim Chief Bob Klett. “I’m thankful for the professionalism of our staff which resulted in the ultimate safety of everyone involved.”

At the scene, officers located a handgun and a small bag containing pills, which Burgess attempted to dump under a car. As of this press release, Burgess is currently being held in the Hays County Jail with a bond of $29,000 for the three offenses. Grumbles was released without bail.