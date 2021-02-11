Motel vouchers, coats available for homeless during dangerously cold weather

Local nonprofits and the City of San Marcos are preparing to help people experiencing homelessness ahead of dangerously cold temperatures this weekend.

“This is the most dangerous thing we have seen in 30 years,” said Homeless Outreach, Mitigation and Emergency (HOME) Center President Hannah Durrance. “With a negative 10 windchill factor, people risk hypothermia – People losing fingers, toes, needing medical attention. This area is not prepared for this kind of cold. Jackets, blankets and emergency bags are not enough to protect them. They can't just stay in sleeping bags and protective clothing for five days straight..every time they have to go to get food, water, use the bathroom, they are exposed to the elements.”

Motel vouchers are available at the Salvation Army and Southside Community Center to keep people safe and out of the deadly, below-freezing temperatures. Southside Community Center is also handing out coats and blankets this afternoon.

The vouchers can be picked up in person between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from the Salvation Army at 300 S CM Allen Pkwy Ste 100 or by calling Lisa Cruz at 512-754-8541. No I.D. is required, but Friday is the last day to get a voucher ahead of the cold weekend.

The Salvation Army began housing people on Wednesday, so far in 13 rooms, Cruz said after the San Marcos Police Department escorted a camp of men, women, children and infants to their office to receive the three day vouchers.

“They just want to be off the street right now and we want to help make that happen,” Cruz said.

She added that there are limitations to how many people the motels can accommodate safety, but they are hoping to extend the vouchers through Monday. Monetary donations can help their ability to extend their stay and allow them to put people in motels should another freeze come to San Marcos.

Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southside Community Center is also offering motel vouchers that can be picked up from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 518 S. Guadalupe St. Today, they are handing out coats and blankets from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Southside Community Center Director Ruben Garza said it has no limit to the number of vouchers it will provide. Additionally, members of Southside are driving around providing blankets to those in need, Garza said.

Southside’s transitional shelter is currently operating at 50% capacity due to COVID-19; normally they can house 12 people in their six rooms, but now it's only open to six people.

El Buen Pastor UMC is handing out gloves, hats and scarves on Sunday at 9 a.m. They are also accepting donations of sweaters and scarves in advance of the event. They can be dropped off at 209 E. Grove St. San Marcos, TX 78666.

Additionally, the city is working with the Code Compliance and SMPD’s Homeless Outreach Team to distribute donated coats, blankets and sweaters and share information about the vouchers directly with people experiencing homelessness.

Their teams combed through the city yesterday to help 20 individuals into shelter, and will do the same for the next few days to help as many people as possible.

Durrance has found that many of the available motels are already full or nearing capacity as she takes clients from nonprofit to nonprofit looking for vouchers. With inadequate motel partnerships to meet the needs of the hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in San Marcos, she says they will face potentially fatal medical emergencies.

The HOME Center has flexibility without ties to specific motels and can put people in shelter wherever they can, provided they have the funds. They also use funding to bring home-cooked meals to individuals staying in emergency shelter. Donations via venmo can be made at @HOME-Center.

“I think we need to look at this as a community to address the issue of homelessness and have an emergency preparedness plan that isn’t just depending on small nonprofits to coordinate and try to get these tight motel vouchers to people,” Durrance said. “With multiple organizations trying to do this, there is a disconnect with how people will get to the resources.”