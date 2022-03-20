Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Graphic courtesy of National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio office 

National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorms in the forecast Monday

Sun, 03/20/2022 - 10:02am
STAFF REPORTS
Sunday, March 20, 2022

Keep your umbrellas in hand Monday as rain and severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. 

Morning showers with possible thunderstorms are predicted followed by a line of potent storms expected to develop during the afternoon, NWS said. Storms are forecast to push from west to east across south-central Texas.

“Severe weather becomes increasingly likely in the evening as storms move eastward into a more favorable environment, with all severe hazards possible,” NWS stated. “While large hail is the primary risk, damaging winds and tornadoes may occur as well.”

