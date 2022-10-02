UIL Executive Committee to hear San Marcos High School’s football playoff ban appeal

San Marcos High School will appear in front of the University Interscholastic League State Executive Committee to appeal its two-year football playoff ban.

John Walsh, San Marcos athletic director and head football coach, Earl Anderson, teacher at San Marcos High School, and SMHS will meet with the UIL State Executive Committee on Monday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

San Marcos High School’s appeal comes after the District 27-6A District Executive Committee handed the football program a two-year playoff ban in August for alleged recruiting violations.

Walsh previously said several players who transferred were ruled ineligible for transferring for athletic reasons. Walsh added the alleged players involved in the ruling played on the same select youth football team as middle schoolers.

The ban — if upheld by the UIL, which oversees high school athletics in the state — would be effective starting this season, meaning that barring a change after the appeal process San Marcos would be unable to qualify for the 2022 UIL State Championships regardless of record.

“At no point did any SMCISD coach or staff member recruit any of the student-athletes that were ruled ineligible,” SMCISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona said in a statement released on Aug. 25.

The UIL Executive Committee meets at the Austin Marriott North, 2600 La Frontera Blvd. in Round Rock. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and all interested parties are welcome. To view Monday’s meeting online visit https://bit.ly/3RtOfjg.

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees is set to hold a closed session discussion regarding the UIL Executive Committee’s decision on Monday evening. The trustees will consult with legal counsel regarding the decision and will consider taking possible litigation. The board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. inside the Criminal Justice Classroom at SMHS, 2601 Rattler Road.