‘A PADDLER’S DREAM’: Meadows Center introduces stand-up paddling tours at Spring Lake

Visitors at the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will now be able to take part in guided stand-up paddling tours, allowing for a new way to experience the headwaters of the San Marcos River.

The Meadows Center will offer morning, afternoon and nighttime stand-up paddling tours on Springs Lake, which will begin with a 30-minute land-based instruction before taking to the water for an hour-long paddling excursion.

“Spring Lake is a paddler’s dream,” said Miranda Wait, Deputy Director of Spring Lake Education. “It’s some of the clearest water in Texas and the visibility creates a unique experience that really sets it apart and leaves an impression on people.”

Paddlers floating on top of the crystal-clear waters of the Edwards Aquifer will learn about the unique history of Spring Lake, one of the longest continually inhabited sites in North America, and the protection of its critical habitat, which supports eight endangered and threatened species. Paddlers can also anticipate seeing a variety of wildlife such as turtles, fish and aquatic plants on their tour, all with a trained and knowledgeable guide available to answer questions.

Space is limited to eight people per tour, and participants must be 12 years or older. The weight limit for the stand-up paddle boards is 285 pounds. All gear such as life jackets, paddle boards and paddles will be provided by the Meadows Center. Beginner and experienced stand-up paddlers are welcome.

Pricing for the 1.5 hour stand-up paddle board tour are $40 per person for adults, $30 per person for military and $30 per person for Texas State students, faculty and staff

The Meadows Center said it will also offer free stand-up paddling tours and free glass-bottom boat tours on Sept. 29, Oct. 23 and Nov. 6 for veterans, active military and their immediate family, ages 12 and up thanks to generous contributions from H-E-B Operation Appreciation

The schedule for the Operation Appreciation stand-up paddling tours and glass-bottom boat tours are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 29

Free glass-bottom boat tours from 1-4:30 p.m. (tours are first-come, first-serve)

Free stand-up paddling tour from 4:30-6 p.m. and 6-7:15 p.m. (pre-registration required)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Free glass-bottom boat tours from 1-3:30 p.m. (first-come, first-serve)

Free stand-up paddling tour from 4:30-6 p.m. and 6-7:15 p.m. (pre-registration required)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Free glass-bottom boat tours from 1-3:30 p.m. (first-come, first-serve)

Free stand-up paddling tour from 3:30-5 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. (pre-registration required)

To register for an Operation Appreciation stand-up paddling tour, visit https://bit.ly/op-appreciation-tours to make a $5 refundable deposit and reserve a ticket. The deposit will be refunded following the tour. Pre-registration is not required for the glass-bottom boat tours. Tour will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are thrilled to partner with H-E-B Operation Appreciation to welcome active military personnel, veterans and their families as the first group of visitors to explore Spring Lake by stand-up paddle board,” said Rob Dussler, Director of Spring Lake Education. “We hope to give veterans and active military personnel a chance to experience the mental and physical benefits of connecting with nature.”

A $10 discount for the Meadows Center’s kayak and snorkel tours is also available to active military and veterans. Email the Spring Lake Tour Office at springlaketours@txstate.edu to book a tour at the discounted rate.

Additional stand-up paddling tour programs and dates will be released in the coming months. To learn more about participant requirements and to register for a public stand-up paddling tour, visit www.meadowscenter.txst.edu/Education/sup-tours. To schedule a private or group stand-up paddling tour, email springlaketours@txstate.edu.