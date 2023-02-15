‘Amazing’ program teaches African heritage through music, storytelling

To honor Black History Month, drum circles, heralded by a voice reaching out in powerful tones to retell literary and family stories shared from generation to generation, greeted the audience this past Saturday hosted by The Calaboose African American Museum and its annex, the Cephas House. The museum hosted a presentation featuring Elizabeth Kahura, a teacher and storyteller who created the African Safari Program to bring the meaning of African heritage to the community.

The storytelling portion of Kahura’s program was also part of the African American Read In, a national event that was undertaken by the National Council of Teachers of English. It is designed to encourage and sustain the ability of individuals to go into schools, community centers, homes, parks and places where African American authors, especially, may share their work.

Kahura said, “I am a teacher, a performer and also, a storyteller.” For the museum event, she said she offered a combination of African literary works, through storytelling and poetry, and then there was music.

She said she came to the United States, traveling initially to California as an invited guest of a YMCA-based teaching exchange program. Through this appointment, she spent days with young people, in YMCA summer camps as well as other work connected with her travel.

“The United States welcomed me,” she said, and much of her work honors her education, experience and love of her new community. “I taught them African dances, we had a drum circle” and she offered “A Day in Africa,” to provide what she called “authenticity” and to make the works relatable to her audiences.

Born in Kenya, Kahura said it is important to listen closely to the spoken folktales of the African continent, as well as hear the poetry to understand the profound depth of literature that is the legacy of so many who came here from Africa. Much of African literature traces its success to its ability to resonate in both oral and printed versions. During her numerous presentations this month, including schools in Taylor and Tyler, she said her stories are told in both English and Swahili. “I am named for my daddy’s mother,” she said, reflective of the Kenyan tradition for linking family names across the centuries.

What she said was most enjoyable about performing in San Marcos was that her audience represented people of all ages. On Saturday, there were students from local schools in attendance.

“It’s needed,” Kahura said.

Ginger Salone, secretary and member of the museum’s board of directors, said the program “was amazing.”

“It was fun. She sang. It was a very interactive performance. Excellent,” Salone added.

She explained that Cephas House as an annex to the museum is often used as a community center for all kinds of events. Worth noting, the museum functions largely on the shoulders of volunteers. No staff is on board. The city owns and maintains the property but the programs presented by this key part of San Marcos is thanks to the calibre and contributions of volunteers.

Throughout February, Salone said the museum, which offers exhibits and a range of year-long programming, is hosting a series of events to add to the community’s knowledge during Black History Month. For example, on Feb. 4, the museum opened and dedicated the Skyller Walkes Non-Lending Library inside the Cephas House. The museum is located at 213 Martin Luther King Dr.

To learn more about the activities and events planned this month at the museum and Cephas House, visit the website at calaboosemuseum. org. Many of the events are free and open to the public. For additional information about Elizabeth Kahura and her availability for sharing stories with her African Safari Program, visit her website at safariprogram. com.

baudet @sanmarcosrecord.com