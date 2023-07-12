‘Friends’ of Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Library is a volunteer organization dedicated to strengthening the library through fund-raising, volunteer work and advocacy. In preparation for last weekend’s sale to raise funds to purchase a van for the library, the Friends could once again count on the assistance of the Gary Job Corps Center. For over 10 years, the students from the Material Handling course at the center have assisted with these events and this year moved over 15,000 books from the storeroom to the viewing room for purchase. Pictured are Friends of the Library volunteers, Chairperson Laura Pratt and Center students Chad J. Young, Daniel Ledesma Jr., Jeremiah L .Blount, Vanysha N. Maxwell, Eli Belyeu, Anthony S. Sullins, and Instructors Eugene Walton and Noe Salazar.

Photos by Gary Job Corps Center