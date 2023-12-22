‘Money’ magazine names TXST health administration master’s program among best in U.S.

Money magazine has named Texas State University’s health administration master’s program one of the “Best Grad School Programs in America” for 2024.

For the inaugural graduate school ranking, Money partnered with College Factual to find the country’s top-value programs. With a focus on annual costs, typical debt burdens, employment rates and recent graduate salaries, programs were graded on a five-star scale. The magazine’s rating system, which is designed to help families with their college search, awarded Texas State four stars for its value.

Money reported that jobs in health care administration, which encompass a variety of medical and health management roles, are projected to grow by nearly 30% in the next decade. Only 33 health administration master’s programs nationally made the list, which was limited to those programs scoring four stars or higher.

To view the full list, visit https://money. com/best-colleges/graduate-rankings/best-health-administration-programs/.

See more Texas State rankings and recognitions at txstate.edu/about/rankings.