‘U.S. News’ lists 9 Texas State graduate programs among best in nation

Nine Texas State University programs have been included in the Best Graduate School Rankings for 2024 by U.S. News and World Report.

Texas State’s top nationally ranked graduate programs are Criminology (tied for No. 26), Health Care Management (tied for No. 65) and Physical Therapy (tied for No. 106).

Other categories Texas State graduate programs earned national rankings in are Part-time MBA (tied for No. 115), Best Education Schools (tied for No. 117), Speech-Language Pathology (tied for No. 136), Social Work (tied for No. 142), Best Public Affairs Programs (tied for No. 172) and Biological Sciences (tied for No. 281).

The Best Graduate Schools rankings are based on two types of data: expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students. The data for the rankings comes from statistical surveys of more than 2,224 programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 16,707 academics and professionals, conducted in fall 2023 and early 2024.

For the complete listing, visit usnews.com/best-graduate-schools/rankings.

See more Texas State University rankings and recognitions at www.txstate. edu/about/rankings