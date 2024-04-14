“Let’s Get Glowing” Kyle Business to Business Expo

Cadets from the Gary Job Corps Center assisted the Kyle Chamber of Commerce with “Let’s Get Glowing“ Business to Business Expo held at Gemstone Palace. First Lockhart National Bank was the Presenting Sponsor as visitors enjoyed the over 35 exhibitors showcasing the goods, services, door prizes, fellowship, and food. Gary students and staff have volunteered with the City of Kyle and Chamber of Commerce for years, assisting with Market Days, Kyle Chamber Health Expo, “Pie in the Sky”, and 5K Runs. Pictured are Gary Job Corps Security Cadets; Austin Gruzenski, Tyrus Moore, Marquice Hudson, Joshua Canada, Messiah Jamison, Isaiah Golatt, Instructor Capt Jerrod Haegele, Kyle Chamber Staff, President Julie Snyder, Tarence Hines, Dawn Schneider, Cassie Alexander, First Lockhart Presenting Sponsor, and business sponsors.