1 Million Cups to support local entrepreneurs

A free, monthly program developed by the Kauffman Foundation dedicated to building startup communities will soon be available in the greater San Marcos area to connect and educate local entrepreneurs.

The greater San Marcos area will soon welcome the national program that connects and educates local entrepreneurs in more than 180 communities. The program, called 1 Million Cups, helps build startup communities on a grassroots level by encouraging entrepreneurs to share ideas in a safe and supportive atmosphere.

Founded by the Kauffman Foundation, 1 Million Cups is based on the notion that entrepreneurs network and discover solutions over a million cups of coffee.

“We are excited to bring this resource for entrepreneurs to the Greater San Marcos Texas community,” said Greater San Marcos Partnership’s Barbara Thomason, who is serving as a community organizer for the program. “We look forward to engaging entrepreneurs in the area and helping them grow and thrive.”

Entrepreneurs, innovators, funders and other interested community members are invited to attend a free networking event on the last Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., beginning March 31. At each meeting, two early-stage startups will present their companies to an audience of mentors, advisers and other entrepreneurs. Each founder will present for six minutes, followed by a 20-minute question-and-answer session with the audience.

Businesses interested in participating as presenters are encouraged to apply here: www.1millioncups.com/present.

The 1 Million Cups program is driven by community leaders in each participating city. Local partners on the organizing team for 1 Million Cups Greater SMTX include volunteers from: Modern Tribez Events, City of San Marcos, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, Texas State University, Splash Coworking, Greater San Marcos Partnership and Texas State Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Program participants will meet virtually until COVID-19 conditions improve to safely allow in-person gatherings. Anyone interested in joining is invited to register at www.1millioncups.com/greatersmtx.

The inaugural meeting of 1 Million Cups in Greater SMTX will feature a presentation by Maternity Momentum, a company designed to help businesses maximize retention, engagement, and performance throughout the maternity process. Maternity Momentum offers support for companies with expectant employees while decreasing turnover due to maternity leave.

For more information about the national program visit www.1millioncups.com or view the1MC-Greater SMTX page at www.1millioncups.com/greatersmtx. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter @1MCGreaterSMTX.