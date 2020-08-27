$100K grant creates 'Hope4 Hays County Veterans'

The Hays County Veterans Service Office created the “Hope4 Hays County Veterans” program for U.S. military veterans and surviving spouses, thanks to a $100,000 grant.

The funding from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans Assistance enabled the county to help with past due rent, mortgage, utilities or car payments, said Hays County Veteran Service Officer Jude Prather.

“It’s important we help our former military brothers and sisters,” Prather said. “This program will be a bridge to help our veterans and their families. When we served, we watched each other’s backs. During these difficult times, the Hope4 program will continue that legacy.”

Retired Air Force 1st Sergeant Wesley Matthews, M.S.W. from the Hays County Veteran Service Office will manage the assistance program as well as connect veterans to other services available for them and their families.

“Our goal is to offer hope to Hays County Veterans while supplying them with solutions, a workable budget and a plan moving forward,” Matthews said.

For information or to request assistance, please email wesley.matthews@co.hays.tx.us.

To learn more about the program, visit hayscountytx.com/departments/veteran-services/