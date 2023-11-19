120th Celebration

San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce honors best large, small businesses

The San Marcos Area Chamber announced its 2023 award winners during the 120th Annual Dinner & Awards Gala held before an audience of approximately 400 guests.

These awards, held Thursday at the Embassy Suites in San Marcos, are given in recognition of the outstanding community efforts underway annually by businesses and individuals.

The awards are indicative of those who have “demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation and contribution.” The 2023 Annual Award Winners were presented in a variety of categories: 2023 Ambassador of the Year: Tiffany Harris; 2023 Green Business of the Year: Central Texas Refuse; 2023 Non-Profit of the Year: School Fuel; 2023 Education Partner of the Year: AirOne Heating & Air Conditioning; 2023 Emerging Business of the Year: DMJ Real Estate Investments; 2023 Small Business of the Year: KnD’s Boutique; 2023 Large Business of the Year: Corridor Home & Commercial; and 2023 Citizen of the Year: City of San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes.

Founded in 1903, the Mission of the Chamber is to improve the economic prosperity and quality of life of its members through leadership, education and business advocacy.

The Chamber’s Vision is to be the leading membership organization that collaborates with stakeholders to develop an environment where businesses thrive, leadership is encouraged, students excel, housing is ample and attainable, all members are active, and quality of life is a priority.

More Chamber information is available at SanMarcosTexas.com.