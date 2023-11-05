14 Propositions are on Tuesday Election ballot

Early voting for the Tuesday election ended on Friday, according to Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoffin.

Voters are now set to go to the polls on Tuesday across Hays County to principally consider voting to adopt or reject 14 propositions that represent State Constitutional Amendments as submitted by Texas' 88th Legislature.

Polling is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Hays County, according to election officials. To determine in which precinct a residence is located, residents are asked to check their voter registration card or call the Hays County Elections Office at 512-3937310. Among locations are: The Hays County Elections Office at its new location on 120 Stagecoach Trail; Broadway [Christus Trinity Clinic], 401 Broadway Street #A; the Hays County Government Center, Conference Room, 712 South Stagecoach Trail; LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive; Buda City Hall, Multipurpose Room, 405 East Loop St., Building 100, Buda; Sunfield Station 2610 Main St., Buda; HCISD Central Administration, Old Print Shop 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Kyle; Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center St., Kyle; Main Office, HCISD Transportation 2385 High Road, Uhland; Yarrington–Hays County Transportation Department, 2171 Yarrington Road, Kyle; Texan Academy at Scudder, Gym 400 Green Acres Drive, Wimberley; Wimberley Community Center, Blanco Room, 14068 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley; Headwaters, the HUB, 708 Headwaters Boulevard, Dripping Springs; and Precinct 4 Office, Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway, Dripping Springs.