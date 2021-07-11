Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant

Sun, 07/11/2021 - 5:00am

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who opened fire at a married couple, killing one of them and wounding the other before fatally shooting himself inside a popular Houston seafood restaurant, had a history of mental illness and did not know the people he shot, police said Friday. The couple was finishing ...

